Arrow Electronics' Invalidity Bid Fails In Colo. Patent Spat

By Daniel Ducassi (June 6, 2023, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal magistrate judge has rejected a request by computer parts giant Arrow Electronics to invalidate patents related to computerized security systems as the company defends against infringement claims, concluding that factual issues prevent her from deciding the suit in its favor....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS