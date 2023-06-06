CFTC Approves First Margin Trades On Crypto Futures

By Jessica Corso (June 6, 2023, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Cboe Exchange Inc. announced Tuesday that, by the end of the year, it will be the first ever derivatives clearing house to allow for the trading of bitcoin and ether futures on margin after the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission green lit the project on the promise of enhanced cybersecurity protections....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS