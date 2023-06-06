4th Circ. Won't Rehear Bump-Up Exclusion Ruling

By Emily Enfinger (June 6, 2023, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit rejected Towers Watson's request Tuesday to rethink its decision that a bump-up exclusion under a directors and officers policy applies to the so-called reverse triangular merger between it and Willis Group Holdings PLC in 2016....

