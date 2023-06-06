SEC Moves For Emergency Freeze Of Binance Assets

By Jessica Corso (June 6, 2023, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission moved Tuesday evening to freeze the U.S. assets of Binance post-haste in what it says is an effort to protect customer assets while it pursues a lawsuit claiming that the world's largest crypto platform mishandled customer funds and deceived regulators....

