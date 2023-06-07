SentinelOne Hit With Investor Suit Over Accounting Blip

By Katryna Perera (June 7, 2023, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A stockholder of cybersecurity company SentinelOne Inc. has filed a proposed class action in California federal court over a 35% stock price drop that he says resulted from SentinelOne's disclosure that it had previously overvalued its annualized recurring revenue as a result of accounting errors....

