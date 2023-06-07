Slippery Floor Was Negligence, Hurt Teacher Tells Mich. Panel

By Danielle Ferguson (June 7, 2023, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A kindergarten teacher who injured her arm at work told a largely silent Michigan appellate panel Wednesday that her slip-and-fall claims should not have been dismissed because they were based on the negligence of contractors fixing the schools' flooring, not premises liability as the trial court ruled....

