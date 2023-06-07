Ga. Appeals Court Nixes Class Cert. Bid In Debt Collector Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (June 7, 2023, 10:24 PM EDT) -- The state of Georgia's Court of Appeals has affirmed a lower court's decision to deny class certification to a proposed class of consumers from whom debt buyer Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC tried to collect allegedly delinquent credit card debt, finding that the consumer who brought the suit failed to show how many members of the putative class there might actually be....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS