SPAC Extends Merger Timeline After Investors Redeem $11M

By Renee Hickman (June 7, 2023, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Special purpose acquisition company OceanTech Acquisition I Corp. said on Wednesday that stockholders had redeemed over $11 million in shares two days before the SPAC announced it would push its deadline to merge with pharmaceutical company Regentis Biomaterials Ltd....

