Justice Thomas Delays Financial Disclosure

By Jess Krochtengel (June 7, 2023, 6:26 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has not yet publicly reported his 2022 income, instead securing an extension that prolongs questions over what he will disclose about his financial ties to billionaire Harlan Crow....

