Split SEC Passes Swaps Rules Pitched In Wake Of Archegos

By Sarah Jarvis (June 7, 2023, 10:41 PM EDT) -- A split U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted Wednesday to adopt rules proposed in the aftermath of the 2021 Archegos collapse that aim to prevent fraud in security-based swap transactions and uphold the authority of swap dealer chief compliance officers, while the commissioners unanimously adopted a separate rule to remove the remaining references to credit ratings in its rulebook....

