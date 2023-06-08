3rd Circ. Says No Proof DuPont Made Hazardous Dryer Plastic

By Collin Krabbe (June 8, 2023, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel has ruled an overseas appliance producer can't hold DuPont de Nemours responsible for defective plastic that caused clothes dryers to catch fire, saying the Turkish company didn't offer evidence DuPont was involved in manufacturing the product at issue....

