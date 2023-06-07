1st Circ. Won't Revive Post-Hurricane Maria ADA Suit

By Patrick Hoff (June 7, 2023, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit shot down a Puerto Rico hospital employee's bid to revive a suit claiming she was unlawfully sidelined after Hurricane Maria for requesting to work in a nonhumid area because of a pulmonary condition, finding Wednesday she didn't show that unpaid leave was unreasonable given the circumstances....

