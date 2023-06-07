Crowell & Moring Blasted Over Fees Clause In Walgreens Suit

By Ryan Boysen (June 7, 2023, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge tore into Crowell & Moring LLP attorneys at a Wednesday hearing, demanding to know why she wasn't told about contractual language that seemingly means Crowell could forfeit its fees if the firm is conflicted out of representing Humana in bitter litigation against Walgreens — an outcome that now appears increasingly likely....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS