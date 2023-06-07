Court Tosses Suit Alleging DeFi Protocol Ran Illegal Lottery

By Katryna Perera (June 7, 2023, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday tossed a proposed class action against decentralized finance protocol PoolTogether Inc. that claimed the firm ran an illegal lottery, saying the engineer who brought the case lacks standing to sue in federal court....

