SciPlay Explores $422M Takeover Offer From Majority Owner

By Elaine Briseño (June 8, 2023, 3:36 PM EDT) -- SciPlay's board of directors has formed a special committee, guided by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, to evaluate gambling products and services company Light & Wonder Inc.'s $422 million nonbinding proposal to acquire the remaining 17% of the company it does not already own, according to a Thursday statement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS