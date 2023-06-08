11th Circ. Says Chase Not Liable In Credit Card Fraud Suit

By Katryna Perera (June 8, 2023, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday declined to revive a suit against Chase Bank by a woman claiming her employee fraudulently opened a credit card in her name and ran up tens of thousands of dollars in debt, with the court finding that the bank took all the necessary investigatory steps and properly declined to characterize the charges as illegitimate....

