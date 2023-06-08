Minn. Tribes Say EPA's OK Of Water Rules Risks Rice Beds

By Tom Lotshaw (June 8, 2023, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Nine more Minnesota tribes are joining the Grand Portage Band and Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa in urging a federal judge to reverse the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's approval of amended water quality standards for the Land of 10,000 Lakes, saying they will harm wild rice beds and other aquatic resources....

