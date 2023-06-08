NJ Pot Shop Slams Rival For 'Anti-Competitive' Lawsuit

By Jonathan Capriel (June 8, 2023, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A prospective New Jersey cannabis retailer admonished its rival for "anti-competitive" behavior, saying the rival's lawsuit seeks to keep it from opening a Jersey City shop just a block away from the other merchant despite the city having already made an exception to its dispensary-proximity rule....

