Ohio Justices Rule Land Takings Settlement Is Enforceable

By Ryan Harroff (June 8, 2023, 1:36 PM EDT) -- A group of Columbus businesses saw their recently invalidated settlement with the Ohio Department of Transportation over an eminent domain dispute revived Thursday when the state's high court ruled that the deal is enforceable, reversing a lower appellate court's decision on the damages a trial court had awarded....

