Landlord Sues Colo. State Agency Over Broken Lease

By Donald Morrison (June 8, 2023, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The state of Colorado and its Governor's Office of Information Technology have been hit with a suit filed by the owner of an office building who claims the agency unfairly broke its lease agreement after workers transitioned to work-from-home setups during the COVID-19 pandemic....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS