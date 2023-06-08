Giving Drug Test Results To Bosses Is 'Lawful,' Clinic Says

By Jonathan Capriel (June 8, 2023, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles urgent care company told a California state court there's still no proof that carrying out a drug test for an employer meant it was involved in a "devious conspiracy" to fire a worker injured on the job, saying it had no duty to find out what his bosses would do with the results....

