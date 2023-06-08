Del. Family Court Judge Censured For 'Tardy Decisions'

By Rose Krebs (June 8, 2023, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Family Court judge was censured by an ethics panel made up of other judges, including justices on the state's Supreme Court, for not promptly disposing of cases assigned to her and has been ordered to address "underlying reasons" for her "tardy decisions."...

