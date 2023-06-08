Judge Rips Attys In ChatGPT Debacle: Not Just A 'Mistake'

By Pete Brush (June 8, 2023, 2:55 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge grilled two personal injury attorneys Thursday over their citations of nonexistent case law created by the text generator ChatGPT, suggesting their conduct after the errors came to light is equally concerning — including one lawyer's admitted lie to the court that he was on vacation....

