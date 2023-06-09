New York To Bolster Crackdown On Illegal Pot Sales

By Collin Krabbe (June 9, 2023, 1:20 PM EDT) -- New York will launch a multi-agency effort to stem the sale of untested cannabis from unlicensed shops after the governor signed legislation last month allowing assessment of civil penalties with fines of up to $20,000 per day....

