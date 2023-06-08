SEC's Gensler Calls Out Binance, FTX As Crypto 'Hucksters'

By Jessica Corso (June 8, 2023, 6:41 PM EDT) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler continued his war of words with the crypto industry Thursday, arguing that it is full of 1920s-style "hucksters" like recently sued trading platform Binance Holdings Ltd. and bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, both of which stand accused by the SEC of defrauding customers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS