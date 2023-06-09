Tyson Foods Gets Ex-Worker's COVID Vaccine Suit Tossed

By Patrick Hoff (June 9, 2023, 1:46 PM EDT) -- Tyson Foods Inc. escaped a former worker's lawsuit accusing the company of imposing a discriminatory COVID-19 vaccine mandate and unlawfully firing her for not complying, with a Tennessee federal judge ruling the food processor had no obligation to cater to her religious beliefs....

