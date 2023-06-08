Miami Atty Suspended 91 Days Over Offending Judges

By David Minsky (June 8, 2023, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday suspended a Miami attorney's law license for 91 days over complaints brought by the state bar association, including that he used "strong and offensive language against judges" while representing clients in foreclosure cases....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS