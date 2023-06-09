Netherlands Says Anti-Suit Injunction Ignores 'Comity'

By Ali Sullivan (June 9, 2023, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The Netherlands is backing Spain's bid to overturn a D.C. federal court's injunction barring it from pursuing Dutch litigation aimed at shutting down the enforcement of a €291 million ($313 million) arbitral award, warning the D.C. Circuit in an amicus brief that blocking the overseas proceedings creates "potential risks to political, diplomatic, and international relations."...

