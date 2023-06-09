Pot Co. Owner Sanctioned, Must Sell Shares To Pay Investor

By Jonathan Capriel (June 9, 2023, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has hit a medical cannabis entrepreneur with sanctions after ruling that he altered evidence in an effort to delay paying a $6 million judgment owed to his primary investor and stipulated he must sell off company shares to cover the debt....

