CFTC Hails Novel Ruling To Shutter Ooki DAO Crypto Site

By Jessica Corso (June 9, 2023, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday touted a "sweeping" courtroom victory after a court made a first-of-its-kind ruling that a decentralized trading platform could be held responsible for violating the nation's commodities laws and ordered crypto firm Ooki DAO to shut down its website....

