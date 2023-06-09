Pro Say: Golf's Big Truce Isn't Out Of The Woods Yet

Law360 (June 9, 2023, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The bitter legal dispute that's swallowed up the golf world for the past year vanished in a flash this week, as the PGA Tour and its Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf rolled out a blockbuster agreement to join forces. On this week's episode of the Pro Say podcast, we take a look at the surprise deal and the long road ahead for the tie-up....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS