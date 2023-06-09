Fed. Circ. Backs DraftKings' PTAB Wins On Gambling Patents

By Jasmin Boyce (June 9, 2023, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit threw its support Friday behind a pair of Patent Trial and Appeal Board determinations that axed online gambling technology IP claims asserted against DraftKings in an underlying infringement dispute, agreeing that the challenged systems are obvious days after questioning the technology's purported novelty during oral arguments....

