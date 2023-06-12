ND Court Says Tribes Can Use Expert Testimony In VRA Case

By Caleb Symons (June 12, 2023, 6:04 PM EDT) -- North Dakota tribes that claim the state's new legislative maps illegally disadvantage their voters can utilize a contested tranche of expert testimony, a federal judge has ruled, bolstering the tribes' Voting Rights Act lawsuit just ahead of a bench trial over their allegations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS