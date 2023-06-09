3rd Circ. Won't Decide NJ-Del. Agency Immunity Issue

By Gianna Ferrarin (June 9, 2023, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has ruled it is unable to hear an appeal over whether commissioners of the Delaware River and Bay Authority are immune from a First Amendment suit filed by a former executive alleging he was illegally fired in 2017 because of his political support for a New Jersey Democrat....

