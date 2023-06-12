Employers Must Beware NLRB Noncompete Stance

By Samantha Buddig (June 12, 2023, 5:09 PM EDT) -- In a memo issued on May 30, National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo took the position that the offer, maintenance and enforcement of overly broad noncompetition agreements infringe upon employees' protected rights afforded to them under Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act, except in very limited circumstances.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS