The PGA Tour-LIV Golf Merger Ramifications For Both Parties

By Jason Kaner and Joseph Hanna (June 12, 2023, 4:22 PM EDT) -- It's a stunning twist. Over the past year, PGA Tour Inc. and LIV Golf Inc. have been embroiled in a battle of public opinion and in the courts, which looked to shape the direction of professional golf. Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund, or PIF, finances LIV Golf....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS