Nasdaq Buying Adenza From Thoma Bravo In $10.5B Deal

By Al Barbarino (June 12, 2023, 9:02 AM EDT) -- Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz-led Nasdaq Inc. said Monday it has agreed to acquire software company Adenza from private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $10.5 billion, with Kirkland & Ellis LLP serving as legal adviser to Adenza and Thoma Bravo....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS