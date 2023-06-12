CBD Co. Charlotte's Web Co-Founders Seek Board Shake-Up

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (June 12, 2023, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The co-founders of CBD company Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. on Monday announced that they have instructed other shareholders not to vote for four of six of the company's board of director nominees ahead of an annual meeting on Thursday, saying that the company is "facing an unprecedented negative market sentiment of its own making."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS