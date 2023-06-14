Visa Query Over Prince's Drug Use Spotlights Atty Access

By Britain Eakin (June 13, 2023, 11:08 PM EDT) -- A conservative think tank's legal fight to unearth Prince Harry's U.S. visa records following his admission of past drug use has spurred immigration rights advocates to highlight the dearth of attorney representation for most immigrants and urge the prince to join their reform efforts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS