Justices Won't Hear Case Testing Former FHFA Head's Powers

By Nate Beck (June 12, 2023, 10:47 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it won't hear arguments from Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae shareholders that the Obama-era appointed head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency overstepped his authority in approving a major funding change to keep the federally backed lenders solvent....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS