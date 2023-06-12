Hershey Fired Workers Over Vaccine Opposition, Suit Says

By Danielle Ferguson (June 12, 2023, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Former Hershey Co. employees have accused the candy company of discriminating against and then firing them because of their religious beliefs after they requested accommodations for the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to a suit removed to Michigan federal court on Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS