7 Firms Guide UK SPAC's $1B Acquisition Of Brazilian Miners

By Tom Zanki (June 12, 2023, 4:11 PM EDT) -- London-listed ACG Acquisition Company Ltd. said Monday it will acquire and take public two private equity-backed Brazilian mining businesses for $1 billion in a cross-border deal designed to accelerate electric-vehicle development, advised by seven law firms....

