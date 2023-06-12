NLRB Defends T-Mobile Company Union Decision At DC Circ.

By Beverly Banks (June 12, 2023, 2:30 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board rightly found that T-Mobile created a company union through a feedback program in violation of federal labor law, the board told the District of Columbia Circuit, arguing that the company engaged in unlawful dealing by considering proposals on behalf of a group of workers....

