Hospitals Call Ex-Doctor's Challenge To Vax Deal 'Mudslinging'

By Danielle Ferguson (June 12, 2023, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Ascension Health Alliance urged a Michigan federal judge to deny an ex-doctor's attempt to thwart a national class action settlement by claiming he was the first to file a separate suit, calling the attempt to intervene "unwarranted mudslinging" with unsubstantiated accusations that the settlement over Ascension's COVID-19 vaccine policy was a reverse auction....

