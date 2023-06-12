Insurer Must Continue Defense In Policy Application Dispute

By Alexa Scherzinger (June 12, 2023, 8:06 PM EDT) -- An insurer must continue to defend two agencies in an underlying suit over the submission of what another insurer alleged was an inaccurate workers' compensation policy application, the Third Circuit ruled, refusing the first insurer's request to create an exception to Pennsylvania's "four corners rule" and consider extrinsic evidence....

