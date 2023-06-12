Conn. Hospital Asks To Shield Physician Info From Rival

By Brian Steele (June 12, 2023, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut hospital should not be forced to turn over complete personnel files to a competitor that it sued for alleged antitrust violations because doing so would expose a wealth of irrelevant and private information, it told a Connecticut federal court....

