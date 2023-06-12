Jury Hands Wash. Employee $2.4M For Retaliatory Demotion

By Patrick Hoff (June 12, 2023, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A federal jury said the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services should pay an employee $2.4 million because it demoted her for raising concerns about her boss mistreating workers, using business travel for personal purposes and preventing several positions from being filled....

