Artist Scores Win in Banana Wall Art Copyright Suit

By Katherine Smith (June 12, 2023, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has given an artist who created a viral installation of a banana taped on a wall a quick win in a suit claiming he plagiarized another piece of fruit-themed artwork, finding that the features in the artwork are not close enough to classify it as a copy....

