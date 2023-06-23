IVF Biz Tries To Sink Male Fertility Screening Patent

By Alex Baldwin (June 23, 2023, 7:32 PM BST) -- A fertility treatment technology company has sued the maker of a fertility screening test, claiming a London court should invalidate its patent for a device to analyze sperm cells that does not involve an "inventive step" over what was already known to experts in the field....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS