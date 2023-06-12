Colo. Justices Consider Banning Ex-Atty From Pro Se Suits

By Thy Vo (June 12, 2023, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Supreme Court has ordered a disbarred attorney to explain why she should not be stopped from filing pro se actions after an accounting firm alleged she has continued a campaign of "paper terrorism" against it by representing herself in court....

